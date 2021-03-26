Six died with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, public health chief confirms

The Public Health Superintendent has confirmed that six vaccinated persons died while infected with COVID-19, warning that no vaccine had a 100% efficacy rate.

Charmaine Gauci was speaking during her weekly COVID-19 briefing when she confirmed the cases. Gauci advised that vulnerable, even those vaccinated, should remain cautious and continue to follow measures until the virus spread was less of a risk.

166,104 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Malta. 48,933 people have received both doses of the vaccine so far.

There are currently three vaccines in Malta, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, all of which require two doses. The island is presently waiting for Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, which is due to be delivered in April.

The Pfizer and Moderna have a 95% and 94% efficacy rate, respectively. At the same time, AstraZeneca's efficacy rate is 76%.