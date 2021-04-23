Damage of revenge porn little understood in society that blames victims

Stigma and the fear of victimisation may be stopping victims of revenge porn from coming forward, an activist for victims of sex crimes has told MaltaToday.

Sarah Jane Mifsud, head of the NGO Care for Victims of Sexual Assault, said victims are bombarded by judgemental messages online accusing them of being responsible for the attacks committed on them.

“We see many people victim-blaming and saying things like, ‘She shouldn’t have taken that video if she didn’t want it to spread around’ and whilst we do encourage people to be cautious about what pictures and videos they take of themselves, taking pictures or videos is not a crime. Sharing the material without permission is the crime,” Mifsud said.

Teaming up with marketing agency TBWA/ANG, CVSA has launched an awareness campaign which features a video with a fake WhatsApp message being sent from one person to the other, with a nude video of their ex-girlfriend. The video cuts at the moment the footage gets explicit, in a reminder that revenge porn is illegal.

This campaign comes just weeks since the leaked X-rated video of a young Maltese woman became the source of nationwide attention after members of a football team had to face responsibility for playing the video in a public establishment.

Revenge porn is categorised as sharing confidential and intimate material, such as images and videos, of another person without their consent and with the intent to cause harm and embarrassment.

“Oftentimes, such material is initially exchanged in the context of an intimate relationship,” Mifsus said. “It is very psychologically damaging to the victim – it can leave the person feeling humiliated, vulnerable and possibly, in danger. Some lose their jobs and relationships.”

Mifsud said victims lose control of their bodies, as well as their boundaries, experiencing similar symptoms as other victims of crime, such as PTSD, low self-esteem, severe depression, and possibly suicidal thoughts.

“It’s a trauma, and therefore post-trauma therapy can help victims regain their sense of self and safety and help them move past the incident and learn to process feelings of humiliation and shame.

“Revenge porn sits at the fringes of sexual violence because it is sexual in nature, but it doesn’t involve any physical contact, such as penetration, so it might be hard for some people to understand the severity and harm that revenge porn can cause,” Mifsud said.

Illegal but still common

Mifsud said that revenge porn is even more common than people think. “Revenge porn is becoming the tool of choice to get back at someone by inflicting pain on the person that has caused it. Therefore, many times the perpetrator would be an ex-lover. While some revenge material features males, the vast majority is that of women, which is why it is considered ‘gendered harassment’.”

Mifsud said revenge porn was a means for perpetrators to exert power and control over those victims whose material they share. Therefore, many times, the perpetrator would threaten, extort or coerce a victim into sending material.

“Once they gained their trust, perpetrators would demand sexually explicit material and threaten them so that they felt scared and pressured into complying. The victim may be afraid that the perpetrator would break up with them if they don’t send a nude photo, or that the perpetrator would harm someone they love if they don’t send a video of themselves as they asked,” she said.

It is important to note that revenge porn was criminalised in Malta a few years back, making it illegal to disseminate private sexual material of other people without their consent. Currently, revenge porn is punishable by a maximum of two years’ imprisonment or a fine ranging between €3,000 and €5,000. “Whilst I do believe that Malta has made improvements in this regard, there is still a long way to go, as for many people, the sharing of intimate photos and videos of others is just harmless fun,” Mifsud said.

Mifsud also added that the internet was a social product, and as such, it replicated the injustices that already exist in society; therefore, education and awareness are critical. “Many people still don’t know what revenge porn is and what the effects on victims are; therefore, more sexual education and learning about cyber safety and respectful online behaviours is imperative,” she said.

Mifsud said the law must also keep up with advancements in technology and ensure that it remains in touch with developments.

“On a more personal level – if someone discloses being a victim of revenge porn, be kind and compassionate towards them. It would have taken them tremendous courage to come forward, so listen and avoid dishing out judgments,” she said.

Do not suffer in silence – the perpetrator is counting on you to feel shame even though it is not your fault. If you have been a victim of revenge porn, whether it was recently or not, and would like free, professional emotional support or legal assistance, get in touch with Victim Support Malta on + 356 2122 8333 or send an email to [email protected]