COVID-19: 60 new cases and 41 recoveries
60 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
276,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which, 84,933 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 29,003 while total cases registered stand at 30,026.
There are 614 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 409.
1,580 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 847,581.