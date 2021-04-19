COVID-19: 60 new cases and 41 recoveries

60 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

276,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which, 84,933 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,003 while total cases registered stand at 30,026.

There are 614 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 409.

1,580 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 847,581.