COVID-19: One patient dies while active cases fall further

Malta has registered 25 new cases overnight, while one COVID-19 patient has passed away.

A 67-year-old patient died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for the virus, bring the total death toll from the start of the pandemic up to 413.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 25•04•2021

While 25 new cases were registered, 35 patients have since recovered. Total active cases now stand at 465.

These new cases were discovered from the 2,112 swab tests carried out on Saturday. Health authorities have conducted 858,830 swab tests throughout the outbreak.

From the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 30,174 cases of COVID-19, of which 29,296 patients ultimately recovered.

With regards to vaccinations, 311,559 doses have been administered up until Saturday, of which 99,574 were second doses.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the relaxation of several COVID-19 measures. As from 10 May, restaurants will be able to serve customers in-house until 5pm, while extracurricular activities will be able to resume.

