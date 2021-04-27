Former planning minister Deborah Schembri is new director for developers’ lobby

The former Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Deborah Schembri has been made Malta Developers Association director general.

She will be replacing former Nationalist Party MP and shadow environment minister Marthese Portelli, who was appointed Malta Chamber CEO last week.

Schembri, who was elected on the Labour ticket during the 2013 general election, was not re-elected in the 2017 election.

She was in the running to be elected through a casual election for a vacated seat in the 12th district, but was overcome by now Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Schembri, a divorce lawyer, had campaigned for the Yes vote during the 2011 divorce referendum.

She was made parliamentary secretary for lands and planning in 2016.

Announcing her appointment, the MDA said Schembri “is a target-oriented person, known for her excellent communicative skills and calm demeanour.”

“The MDA is confident that Dr. Schembri enjoys the trust of both its members and the general public and has full faith in her capability to lead the much-needed reforms within the industry during these challenging times,” the statement read.