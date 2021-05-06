Video of student verbally abusing teacher being investigated by Education Ministry

A video showing a student verbally abusing his educator in class is being investigated by the Ministry for Education.

According to a ministerial statement, Education Minister Justyne Caruana asked the Permanent Secretary within the ministry to conduct an investigation into the case and take any necessary disciplinary steps.

"[The minister] said that she does not tolerate any abuse, whatever its subject matter, towards educators who with so much dedication and commitment are taking care of our children's education," the statement reads.

According to the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), the video doing the rounds on social media shows a student filming himself spewing verbal abuse of a sexual nature towards his teacher in front of his classmates.

On the matter, MUT issued a statement on Facebook saying that it is in contact with authorities over the matter, and that it wholly deplores this abuse on the educator and on students.

"The union expects respect towards educators and will not tolerate any kind of abuse. In light of this, the MUT made a report to the police regarding this video and requested an investigation as soon as possible by the Ministry of Education."