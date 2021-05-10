COVID-19: 11 new cases and 23 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 10 May | 11 new cases • 23 recoveries • 213 active cases • 1,524 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 379,951
11 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
379,951 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 121,185 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 29,828, while total cases registered stand at 30,458.
There are 213 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 417.
1,524 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 885,309.