COVID-19: 11 new cases and 23 recoveries

11 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

379,951 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 121,185 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,828, while total cases registered stand at 30,458.

There are 213 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,524 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 885,309.