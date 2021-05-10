MFSA, Police Force to collaborate on financial crime

To strengthen the fight against financial crime, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and the Malta Police Force have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise collaboration between the two entities.

The agreement, signed on Monday with immediate effect, is among several initiatives being taken up by the MFSA to establish cooperation with national and international stakeholders, according to the authority’s interim CEO Christopher Buttigieg.

“This MoU is part of our resolve to enhance levels of collaboration with key partners,” he said. “The agreement we have signed with the Malta Police Force reflects the determination of our institutions to combat financial crime, money laundering and the funding of terrorism.”

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said that he welcomes this initiative, and looks forward to building on “our constructive co-operation to fight Financial Crimes and to sustain the achievements made in the interest of our country”.

Gafà signed the MoU on behalf of the Malta Police Force, while Buttigieg signed it on behalf of the MFSA.

The MoU contains provisions allowing both parties to enter into further arrangements for mutual assistance, including information-sharing and operational arrangements within specific areas of operation.