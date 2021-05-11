Social workers in favour of decriminalising cannabis, but not legalisation

The Maltese Association of Social Workers (MASW) has come out in favour of the decriminalisation of cannabis, but will not support legalisation, calling it a “devastating step” for its service users and all society.

“MASW supports the full decriminalisation of the use of cannabis where people are offered support to rehabilitate rather than sent before the Court. Persons selling the drug should still be prosecuted.”

On Sunday, the Labour Party said it would be advocating a pro-legislation stance in its reaction to the government’s White Paper on cannabis use.

MASW said any changes to legislation should be made following “thorough research on the matter.”

​The association said that while the relevant stakeholders mostly agree on the negative aspect of the use of cannabis, the substance had become more common in the community over the past decade. “There should be an education campaign to inform the population of such negative effects. The campaign should not be one based on fear but on evidence and facts.”

MASW said it was also concerned with the lack of clarity in the White Paper, namely because it offered little clarification on how minors will be safeguarded. “There is no indication on how the authorities will ensure that children and young people in private residences will not be exposed to cannabis in private residences,” the association said.

MASW said the White Paper does not consider the consequences of substance use on family relationships and the complex dynamics that this creates both in the shorter term and the longer term.

It also said the White Paper was imbalance in depicting the use of cannabis as beneficial. “This aspect overlooks the research, which shows the long-term psychosocial effects which cannabis use leaves on one’s own life.”

Similarly, the association said the White Paper does not consider the impact cannabis use has on the well-being of vulnerable groups.

MASW said the message passed through the White Paper was that cannabis use was healthy, has no harmful effects and is a human right. “Such a message continues to dangerously normalise cannabis use and substance use in general, which is a very serious concern for our members.”

The association also questioned how enforcement agencies would be managing to ascertain that individuals are abiding by the new legalisation and cultivating cannabis within limits imposed by the same law.

Counsellors’ reaction

In another statement from the Malta Association of the Counselling Professionals, while agreeing with decriminalisation, the association questioned the view of cannabis as a beneficial for human use.

“The White Paper recognises the effects of cannabis on the heart, memory, apathy, euphoria, paranoia and anxiety. Must we give the impression that this sort of recreation can be enjoyed while suffering such consequences?”

The MACP also questioned the suitability of allowing people to grow cannabis at plants, when other family members might be against such a practice.

“We see many adolescents who are dependent on this substance and that are normally resistant to seek help of their own initiative. Parents who make excessive use of cannabis have strained relations with their children, being unable to give them attention or even communicate non-verbally with them. This can create attachment problems in childrens’ live.”

The MACP called for better character-formation lessons within the Personal, Social, and Career Development curriculum.