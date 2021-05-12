First reactions to Malta’s abortion decriminalisation bill

A historic Bill to decriminalise abortion in Malta has been filed in parliament by independent MP Marlene Farrugia.

Malta is one of a few countries in the world and the only EU State to completely ban the termination of pregnancy.

The Bill was presented in the House on Wednesday just after question time. Any decision on when or if the Bill will eventually be debated in parliament would have to be made by the House Business Committee.

What were the first reactions to the Bill?

Carmel Cacopardo, leader of Green Party ADPD, said this was a major step forward in Malta’s abortion debate. “To have the courage to discuss something like this is essential. As a country we have been avoiding the discussion for years. Marlene’s step forward in the House today gives this debate a new direction. Much is left to do. This is just the first step. It is necessary to lift the fear of discussing this. Only in this way we can move forward.”

Life Network Foundation, the pro life lobby, said it was “shocked beyond belief”. “The law is there to make a statement. Decriminalisation (means) abortion is not wrong. Decriminalisation is the platform to bring in abortion in Malta. It is very clear. Do not be decieved.

A vociferous ‘no’ came from the Labour Party’s TV station’s chairman Jason Micallef, who is the CEO of the Valletta Cultural Foundation, who bluntly said Farrugia should “get stuffed”.

“Get stuffed Marlene Farrugia. Nothing would suit you better. Everyone is now trying to be progressive on the most serious of matters without any discussion on such serious and sensitive matters. It’s as if it’s some trade fair. Cannabis legalisation, abortion... what next? No to abortion.”

(As it happens, Micallef’s beloved administration is pushing for cannabis decriminalisation laws as well as for the legalisation of prostitution, as part of its civil liberties package of reforms).

Desirée Attard, a Labour government policy advisor on the decriminalisation of cannabis and former deputy mayor of Marsascala, had a more nuanced position, calling on pro-choice comrades to be “wary of conservatives bearing gifts”.

“A brief read through of the proposed Bill clearly shows the dangers of entrusting anti-choice MPs with crucial reforms for gender equality. At the very end, the Bill states the following: ‘Wilful abortion is covered by Articles 225 and 266 of the Criminal Code which concern involuntary homicide and harm of a person.’ This sets an incredibly dangerous precedent, implying that abortion and homicide are one and the same (they are not). Had they been the same, abortion would carry the same punishment.

“Let’s legalise abortion, yes, but with a sound law and an even stronger sexual health policy. MPs running amok are not the way to do this.”