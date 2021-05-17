Eurovision 2021: Malta third in betting odds as COVID-19 precautions force Destiny to miss opening

Destiny Chukunyere was not able to take part in the official opening of the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday due to COVID-19 precautions as Malta tumbles to third place in the odds.

None of the Maltese delegation tested positive for COVID-19 but in a precautionary move by the organisers, Destiny had to miss the opening show after members from two other delegations resident at the same hotel tested positive.

Destiny made the announcement last night via Facebook and the disappointed singer said it was because a member of Icelandic delegation, who are staying at the same hotel as the Maltese, tested positive for the virus. Due to this, all members of the Icelandic team are now in quarantine.

The European Broadcasting Union, that organises the contest, said all artists received a PCR test on Saturday and that all delegation members are taking PCR tests every two days.

“This was my look for the Turquoise carpet and Eurovision Song Contest opening this evening. Unfortunately enough, due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, I can’t participate as another case has been detected in our hotel,” Destiny said in tears.

In an Instagram live later on Sunday, the singer said: “I feel quite sad and disappointed that I didn’t make it to the turquoise carpet. But it's okay; we will move on and just have to wait for tomorrow and Tuesday because that was best for my team and me. All we want is to have an amazing stage performance, and that’s what we’re living for.”

Destiny sings in the first semi-final on Tuesday night.

Also taking to Facebook was Destiny's artistic manager, Howard Keith Debono, who reminded the public that organising such a large scale event during a pandemic was no easy feat.

“Being part of, or even hosting a mass event in a pandemic is no walk in the park. Dutch organisers are trying their best & spent hundreds of thousands on security checks & mitigation measures, but unfortunately, there's still outbreaks & cases reported. We patiently await instructions in our hotel rooms to get tested as two other counties have tested positive and they're in our hotel, so they've been informed to isolate immediately,” he said.

Debono said that if need be, they were willing to be tested every day, as safety always comes first. “Our noses aren't happy, but it's a small price to pay,” he said.

Apart from Malta, the Romania delegation staying at the same hotel also did not take part.

The Polish delegation was also missing, as a member of the team tested positive on Saturday, they are also in quarantine.

Countries who will not be able to perform on the night will be given two options, they can either use a backup recording from the 2nd rehearsal or a live-on-tape recorded performance.

If Destiny makes it through the semi-final, she will go onto the final on Saturday. Malta is currently third place in the odds with 12% behind France with 19% and Italy with 22%.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.