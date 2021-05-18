Asian couriers paying thousands in commissions to get Malta delivery job

Clarification: The original report erroneously carried a photo of a Wolt courier. The company in question is not linked with the contents of this report.

A Lithuanian national and his employment agency Recruitgiant are at the heart of an illegal kickback scheme that makes thousands off the backs of Asian couriers.

Recruitgiant is a local company owned by Tomas Mikalauskas, director of the Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce in Malta. The company’s sole shareholder is Gavitis Ltd, a Cypriot company set up only five months ago by Mikalauskas himself.

Recruitgiant’s employment strategy involves hiring jobseekers, largely from Southeast Asia, to work in the Maltese market.

One courier who sought a vacancy with Recruitgiant recalled to MaltaToday how a company spokesperson asked him to pay €1,000 into UK company bank account owned by Tomas Mikalauskas, with another 25,000 Indian rupees to be paid into an Indian company called The We Assist. This is an initial payment to kickstart the recruitment process.

After the courier’s application is approved, another €1,000 need to be paid to Mikalauskas’ UK account, and once the visa is issued, a further €1,000 is deposited into the account.

These thousands go towards UK company TMPS London Ltd, standing for Tomas Mikalauskas Pvt Services. The company was incorporated on 15 March 2018, a few months before Recruitgiant was set up in Malta. A look at the company’s balance sheet for 2020 shows that TMPS had exactly £1 worth of current assets to its name, including cash at bank or in hand.

Another courier told MaltaToday that the expenses run higher when applying for a Recruitgiant vacancy from India. In this scenario, Recruitgiant benefit from intermediary recruitment agencies based around Southeast Asia, that also take several thousands in Indian rupees as a commission fee, over and above the thousands paid to TMPS.

Recruitgiant is also one of the companies taking a 50% paycut from couriers employed with them. MaltaToday revealed last January how food couriers are losing half their wages in illegal employment practices adopted by recruitment agencies, whereby couriers will work up to 80 hours just to earn 50% of the expected monthly salary.

Among the claims heard is that Recruitgiant stipulates a weekly income target that stands at €450 per week, but repercussions are not severe if the goal isn’t reached. Failing to reach the mark warrants a call from the company to check why it wasn’t reached and to see if everything is okay.

This practice, both of charging thousands in recruitment fees and taking a 50% pay-cut, appears to be illegal at first glance of the Employment Agencies Regulations. The law stipulates that an employment agency license could be revoked on the grounds that the licensee has charged any fees or demanded any payment from applicants for employment.

It also clearly states in Article 10 that no payments or charges shall be demanded or levied on any applicant for employment in consideration of such employment or in consideration of registration, putting Recruitgiant’s and other recruitment agencies’ employment practices in dubious legal standing.

However, it is unclear whether Jobsplus or the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations have taken any action on the issue. MaltaToday tried reaching out to both entities for clarification, but to no avail.

In the meantime, the newly launched Employment Agencies Business Section within the Malta Chamber of Commerce has come out in strong condemnation of this practice.

The chairperson of the section, Lawrence Zammit, said that law enforcement in the area of private employment services is sorely lacking and that the Chamber’s objective is to ensure a level playing field in the market and an upgrade in the quality of service delivered to employers and job seekers.