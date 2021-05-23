COVID-19: Five new cases, eight new recoveries

Malta registered five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, together with eight new recoveries.

Active cases locally now stand at 81.

Malta has seen 30,504 total cases of COVID-19, of which 30,006 patients recovered.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 23•05•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, May 23, 2021

No new deaths have been recorded as a result of COVID-19, with the death toll remaining at 417.

2,409 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, contributing to a total 910,953 total swabs carried out throughout the pandemic.

In terms of vaccinations, 468,829 doses were administered up until Saturday, of which 301,274 are first doses.

175,246 people are fully vaccinated.