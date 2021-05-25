Data Protection Commissioner asked to investigate secret toilet camera photos

The independent candidate Arnold Cassola has requested the Data Protection Commissioner investigate Albert Butigieg over a secret camera in a women’s bathroom.

On Monday, court expert Martin Bajada said that he found some 14,000 photos that appeared to come from hidden cameras in female toilets.

Bajada was investigating devices seized by the police during a money laundering investigation after Buttigieg and Florinda Sultana were charged with laundering illicit funds through two restaurants they ran in Valletta and Marsaxlokk.

Martina Bajada did not whether the spy cameras were placed in the restaurant toilets. Cassola said the fact that the camera’s location was not specified, is worrying.

Sultana is the step-daughter of ex-footballer Darren Debono, who is facing separate proceedings for money laundering and fuel smuggling.

Cassola said people should know which restaurant bathroom the camera was placed in, insisting its license should be revoked. “The trust between the client and the restaurant has been broken.”

He said if the allegations are true, the camera broke basic human rights.

Cassola called on the commissioner to investigate whether the photos were sold illegally, or uploaded online, and whether the photos were an attempt at black mailing clients.