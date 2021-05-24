Money launderer spied on women with secret toilet cameras

Thousands of photos of women taken by secret cameras placed in a female toilet were found on the electronic devices of Albert Buttigieg, who is charged with money laundering.

The shocking testimony was given in court on Monday as the case against Buttigieg and Florinda Sultana continued. Both are charged with laundering illicit funds through two restaurants they ran in Valletta and Marsaxlokk.

Sultana is the step-daughter of ex-footballer Darren Debono, who is facing separate proceedings for money laundering and fuel smuggling.

Testifying on Monday, court expert Martin Bajada, tasked to analyse the electronic devices seized by the police from the accused, said that he found some 14,000 photos that appeared to come from hidden cameras in female toilets. The expert did not specify whether the spy cameras were placed in the restaurant toilets.

Bajada testified that 32 devices included 28 USB devices, micro SD cards, mobile phones and laptops were analysed.

He said that during the investigation, around 14,000 photos from a camera hidden in a women’s bathroom were found.

The testimony left Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech visibly shocked, ordering the Police Commissioner to investigate the data.

Florinda (Floren Sultana), 29, and Butigieg, a former high-ranking BNF Bank official are accused of fronting companies that managed the two seafood restaurants Porticello - former Scoglitti- restaurant at Valletta and Capo Mulini at Marsaxlokk to launder money linked to oil smuggling.

Former employees who worked at both restaurants also testified in today’s sitting.

Former Chef de Partie Alessandro Dipieroi, who worked at Scoglitti before getting transferred to Porticello, said that he was paid in cheques.

He confirmed that Florinda Sultana administered the Scoglitti restaurant, and Albert Butigieg administered Capo Muglini.

Other employees, who also worked in the restaurants’ kitchens as chefs, or as waiters, testified on their management. They all confirmed that they were paid via cheques.

Architect Claude Mallia testified that he was called in by Darren Debono and Daimer Goodlip for internal modifications at the Capo Mulini restaurant.

He said that the application was submitted on September 2017.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Martina Cuschieri appeared for the accused.

Prosecution is being led by Joseph Xerri, James Turner and Omar Caruana. They were assisted by lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici and Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango from the Office of the Attorney General.