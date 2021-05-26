PBS asks Abela to launch audit of Eurovision spending over betting claims

An investigation has been launched over concerns raised about the possibility of taxpayer money being spent to boost Destiny’s Eurovision odds with bookmakers.

The audit stems from a request by the board of the Public Broadcasting Services, to Minister Carmelo Abela, who ordered an audit of expenditure after he received reports that part of the budget allocated to Malta’s team was used to place bets on performer Destiny.

Money was also used to pay overseas social media influencers, who published promotional content backing the Maltese singer, who finished in seventh place.

The Malta Tourism Authority spent around €350,000 to promote Malta’s entry. The audit is expected to look into how that money was spent.

Destiny’s song Je Me Casse ranked third-favourite with bookmakers for a win before heading into the final on Saturday night.

But after winning her semi-final and placing third in the final jury vote, Malta received a disappointing 47 votes from European viewers during the televoting round.