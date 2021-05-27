COVID-19: Four new infections as active cases drop to 65

Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

498,726 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 195,856are people who are fully vaccinated. This means that 45% of the population, 16 and over are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,036, while total cases registered stand at 30,520.

There are 65 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

2,316 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 918,465.