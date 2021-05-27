COVID-19: Four new infections as active cases drop to 65
COVID-19 update for 27 May | 4 new cases • 8 recoveries • 65 active cases • 2,316 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 498,726
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
498,726 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 195,856are people who are fully vaccinated. This means that 45% of the population, 16 and over are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,036, while total cases registered stand at 30,520.
There are 65 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 419.
2,316 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 918,465.