menu

Three new COVID-19 cases as fully-vaccinated people surpass 200,000 mark

COVID-19 update for 29 May | 3 new cases • 2 recoveries • 67 active cases • 2,010 Swab tests past 24 hours • Total vaccine doses administered until Friday 509,312

kurt_sansone
29 May 2021, 12:36pm
by Kurt Sansone
Life is gradually returning to normal as the number of new coronavirus cases remains low and vaccinations continue to increase
Life is gradually returning to normal as the number of new coronavirus cases remains low and vaccinations continue to increase

Three new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Malta as the number of active cases stands at 67.

Figures released on Saturday by the health authorities shows that Malta has now administered almost 510,000 vaccines of which 202,795 represent fully-vaccinated individuals.

There were no recorded deaths in the past 24 hours.

Testing has remained profuse with more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.