Three new COVID-19 cases as fully-vaccinated people surpass 200,000 mark

Three new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Malta as the number of active cases stands at 67.

Figures released on Saturday by the health authorities shows that Malta has now administered almost 510,000 vaccines of which 202,795 represent fully-vaccinated individuals.

There were no recorded deaths in the past 24 hours.

Testing has remained profuse with more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.