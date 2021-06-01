Red-letter day for Malta as United Kingdom’s travel green to be reviewed

The first review of the British government’s green list of overseas destinations is expected to occur on 3 June.

The British press reported that any quarantine requirements would take effect a week later, at 4 am on 10 June.

At present, only a handful of countries are on the green list, deemed low risk, including Gibraltar, Iceland and Portugal. Passengers arriving from these destinations don't have to quarantine.

READ MORE: Malta left off United Kingdom’s travel green list

Notably, despite low figures and a successful vaccination programme Malta was not included in the green list and remained on the amber list.

Travel industry bosses have argued that infection rates and vaccine programmes meant that many more countries should be included to the green list.

Malta, the Balearic Islands of Spain and the Greek islands of Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zante are “prime candidates for inclusion,” according to travel experts.

Assuming the three-week cycle is followed, the second review will be on 24 June, taking effect on 1 July.

Countries arriving from amber list countries are required to quarantine for ten days as well as take a PCR test before day two or after day eight.