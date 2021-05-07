Malta left off United Kingdom’s travel green list

Updated at 8:45 pm with Bernard Grech reaction

Malta has not been listed among 12 destinations where tourists from the United Kingdom can freely travel to without needing to quarantine.

On Friday evening, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps did not include Malta among the ‘green list’ of approved countries.

Portugal including the Azores and Madeira, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands and Israel are on the UK’s green travel list.

Other major countries like Spain and France were also not included on the green list.

It has been reported that Malta made the amber list. Travellers arriving from amber listed countries have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return to the UK.

Shapps said the UK’s current blanket ban on overseas vacations will be replaced on May 17 by a traffic-light system classifying countries as low, medium or high risk.

"We in this country have managed to construct a fortress against COVID. But the disease is still prevalent in other parts of the world, most notably at the moment in India,” he said. "That's why today's announcement, removing the 'stay in the U.K.' restrictions from May 17, is necessarily cautious."

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo had said that there were indications that Malta could make the UK’s green list.

"We do have an indication where Malta will be on the list but I will await the press conference before commenting," Bartolo said

The list will be updated in three weeks’ time.

Bernard Grech reacts

Reacting to the announcement, the Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said Malta, now more than ever, needs to rally together to support local businesses.

“Malta not making the England green travel list is far from ideal. However, I am confident in the resilience of those working in tourism & hospitality,” Grech said.