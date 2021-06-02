[WATCH] Government introduces summer courses for students affected by pandemic

The government has launched summer courses for students who were either absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic or found difficulty to ctach up.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that through collaboration with Agenzija Appogg, the educational authorities were able to identify students in years 1 to 11 who needed additional support.

On 10 March, the government ordered the closure of schools amid a surge in COVID-19 cases on the island.

Caruana explained that the ministry understood the importance of ensuring that children did not bear the burden of school closures. This included introducing the online education portal teleskola and a staggering reopening once schools were given the go-ahead to commence in person.

"We were continually analysing the progress of students during the pandemic. We noticed that there were a number of students that were absent from school and that it was important for them to try and learn during the summer months what they had missed out on. Obviously, the first opportunity for this is during the summer," Caruana said.

Caruana said the government had invested €250,000 in these summer courses, which will run from beginning July until 3 September. The courses will be available both in-person and online.

The scheme was also partly financed by the European Social Fund.