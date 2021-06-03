[WATCH] 'Still on the cards': Gozitan ministers agree with tunnel despite fast ferry service

Gozitan Ministers Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo and Justyne Caruana are still in favour of a Malta-Gozo tunnel link, despite the launch of the fast ferry service earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the fast ferry service between Valletta and Mġarr in Gozo started operating, with two competing companies offering a 45-minute trip for foot passengers.

The sector was liberalised earlier this year and Virtu Ferries Ltd and Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd stepped in to offer a scheduled service.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that despite the fast ferry being an “indispensable service” for both Maltese and Gozitan people, government must continue to improve accessibility between the two islands.

“We have always been clear. The tunnel is a long-term link which has been proposed by government and endorsed by government,” he said. “It will also lead to increased tourism for Gozo.”

Agreeing with the tunnel, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that better accessibility will lead to a better quality of life for Gozitans.

“The tunnel is still on the cards. We also have to see how the existing and new services will continue to evolve,” she said. “To remove two hours of traveling time surely improves Gozitan people’s quality of life.”

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo reiterated the other ministers’ statements, saying that he is favour of improving the islands’ accessibility.

“It is crucial that government continues to work on the tunnel plans,” he said.