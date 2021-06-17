Marsaxlokk primary health centre to include GU clinic

The new primary healthcare community clinic in Marsaxlokk will include a GU (Genitourinary) Clinic, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Speaking during the health centre opening, Fearne said this one was of the projects to strengthen health care within the community.

Fearne said the new Marsaxlokk clinic would work in tandem with the central GU clinic at Mater Dei Hospital. Another GU clinic is expected to be operational at Mellieħa as government seeks to widen the service beyond the general hospital.

Apart from a GU clinic, the health centre will also have a family GP, clinical nurses, a podiatry clinic, a physiotherapy clinic, speech and language therapy services, a dietician and a mental health clinic.

Fearne said that many services were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, now that the island is approaching the end stages of the vaccination programme, he hoped during the summer these services would slowly open for in-person services.

The Marsaxlokk health centre is the latest community clinic to open, along with clinics in Attard, Pieta, Gudja, Sliema, Fugra, Mellieha, Zejtun and Zurrieq.

Fearne said new clinics in Santa Lucia, Kalkara, and for the first time in Valletta will be opening later in the year.

Fearne thanked Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat, as well as the University of Malta. The latter agreed to hand over the unused piece of land in its possession for the creation of the health centre. Works on the clinic were financed by the National Development and Social Fund, which is funded by the golden passport scheme.

