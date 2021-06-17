menu

Marsaxlokk primary health centre to include GU clinic

Primary healthcare community clinic in Marsaxlokk opens with various services to be offered, including a GU clinic and mental health services

laura_calleja
17 June 2021, 12:07pm
by Laura Calleja
The opening of the Marsaxlokk community clinic took place on Thursday
The opening of the Marsaxlokk community clinic took place on Thursday

The new primary healthcare community clinic in Marsaxlokk will include a GU (Genitourinary) Clinic, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Speaking during the health centre opening, Fearne said this one was of the projects to strengthen health care within the community.

Fearne said the new Marsaxlokk clinic would work in tandem with the central GU clinic at Mater Dei Hospital. Another GU clinic is expected to be operational at Mellieħa as government seeks to widen the service beyond the general hospital. 

Apart from a GU clinic, the health centre will also have a family GP, clinical nurses, a podiatry clinic, a physiotherapy clinic, speech and language therapy services, a dietician and a mental health clinic.

The health centre will have a number of clinics including: a family GP, podiatry, physiotherapy, speak and language, a dietician, mental health and a sexual health
The health centre will have a number of clinics including: a family GP, podiatry, physiotherapy, speak and language, a dietician, mental health and a sexual health

Fearne said that many services were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, now that the island is approaching the end stages of the vaccination programme, he hoped during the summer these services would slowly open for in-person services.

The Marsaxlokk health centre is the latest community clinic to open, along with clinics in Attard, Pieta, Gudja, Sliema, Fugra, Mellieha, Zejtun and Zurrieq.

Fearne said new clinics in Santa Lucia, Kalkara, and for the first time in Valletta will be opening later in the year.

Fearne thanked Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat, as well as the University of Malta. The latter agreed to hand over the unused piece of land in its possession for the creation of the health centre. Works on the clinic were financed by the National Development and Social Fund, which is funded by the golden passport scheme.

READ MORE: First GU clinic in Gozo opens its doors

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.