First GU clinic in Gozo opens its doors

Steward Health Care Malta has launched Gozo’s first genitourinary (GU) clinic operating Friday afternoons on a fortnightly basis, offering several services to prevent and test sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

Gozo General Hospital Executive Director Joseph Fenech said the new clinic formed part of Steward Health Care’s drive towards providing a more comprehensive range of services to Gozitan society.

The health care providers said that through the GU clinic, patients can now avail themselves of a wide range of screening services for both symptomatic and asymptomatic conditions.

The professional staff at the GU clinic provide testing services for sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, herpes, HPV, HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis, among others, together with the treatment of the same, including cryotherapy. HIV prevention, including PReP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) advice and PEPSE (Post-exposure prophylaxis), are also provided from the GU clinic in Gozo.

Prevention of sexually transmitted ailments is prioritised through sexual education and advice on safe sex and contraception. All services at the GU clinic are provided in strict confidence, Steward Health Care Malta said.

“The preservation of confidentiality, which provides a safe and non-judgmental environment in which patients can receive a holistic sexual health service, is of utmost importance for us. Patients will not be required to present an ID number. Instead, they will be provided with a GU code, which will be used for all tests that are taken. This is another step to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of our clients,” Fenech added.

Coordinator of LGBTI+ Gozo Eman Borg welcomed the introduction of the service. He said that the initiative taken by Steward Health Care Malta was one that prioritises sexual health amongst all Gozitans. Borg appealed to all Gozitans to use the new service provided at the Gozo General Hospital for the benefit of a healthier society.