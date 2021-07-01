Malta Public Transport announces more bus services this summer

The bus service will operate with new and more frequent routes over the summer months, Malta Public Transport said.

More frequent bus trips to popular routes, new night routes and Tallinja Direct (TD) options will start operating from tomorrow.

MPT said market research conducted by the company suggests that more frequent and additional trips encourage the use of public transport.

Some of the busiest routes such as the Sliema-St Julian’s corridor will now get as many as 12 trips per hour.

From 2 July, the popular night route and TD services will return and three new routes will start operating from Gozo.

Added frequencies to other routes in Malta and Gozo will also start operating on 4 July.

The full timetables are available here.