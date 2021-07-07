Woman pleads not guilty to stabbing partner at Mellieħa home

Mayumi Santos Patacsil from the Philippines has been accused of the murder of Marcelino Montalban Saraza, her partner of four years.

The 44-year-old woman was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke at 1pm Wednesday afternoon by Inspector Godwin Scerri and Shawn Pawney, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges of wilful homicide, fabricating evidence, making a false report to the police, and tampering with evidence.

Santos Patacsil, who resides in Mellieħa, appeared in court with her arm in a sling. She worked as a cashier at a hairdresser, she said.

Her lawyer, Mario Caruana informed the court that bail was not going to be requested at this stage.

He drew the court’s attention that while she was on police bail, she was taken to hospital and was treated for a medical problem. He asked that the prison authorities be made aware of this and take appropriate action.

The victim’s body had been discovered by the police on 2 July, face down and covered with a sheet at his home in Mellieha after they were alerted to the murder by the alleged perpetrator herself. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck, police said.

Police had said at the time that at 12:25am on Friday, a woman had called the police, asking for help, and told them she was waiting for them in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa.

Police from the Qawra District Police went to the location, where the woman said she had argued with a man. Police said the woman had visible injuries. However, she did not indicate where the argument took place. She was treated and later taken to the Police Headquarters in Floriana for further investigation.

At around 4am, the woman told the police that an argument had occurred at a residence in Triq il-Fortizza, Mellieħa and that a knife was used. The police immediately went to the scene and found the man lying face down in the kitchen. He was certified dead at the scene.

It was the second murder in Malta this year, the first one also being a stabbing which however involved two Ghanian men and occurred in Marsa last month.

Lawyer Mario Caruana was legal aid defence counsel. Inspectors Shaun Pawney and Godwin Scerri prosecuted. Lawyer George Camilleri from the Office of the Attorney General assisted the prosecution.

READ MORE: Man found dead at residence in Mellieha, suspect arrested