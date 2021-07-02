Man found dead at residence in Mellieha, suspect arrested

A 44-year-old man from the Philippines was found dead after allegedly being stabbed in Mellieha on Thursday night, the police said.

Police said that at 12:25am, a woman had called the police, asking for help, and told them she was waiting for them in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa.

Police from the Qawra District Police went to the location, where the woman said she had argued with a man. Police said the woman had visible injuries. However, she did not indicate where the argument took place.

She was treated and later taken to the Police Headquarters in Floriana for further investigation.

At around 4am, the woman told the police that an argument had occurred at a residence in Triq il-Fortizza, Mellieħa and that a knife was used.

The police immediately went to the scene and found the man lying face down in the kitchen.

The man was certified dead at the scene. Police said he had been stabbed in the chest and neck. The weapon was also found.

Police arrested the woman, who was also from the Philippines.

The case was reported to the Squad Police within the Major Crimes Department.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.