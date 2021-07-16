Annie Mac's Lost & Found festival postponed to 2022

Annie Mac's AMP Lost & Found Festival has been postponed to 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said in a statement.

“We’re truly heartbroken to not be welcoming you all to Malta this year,” the statement read.

All ticket holders have had their booking automatically transferred to the new 2022 date. This is the second time in a row that the festival had to be postponed because of COVID-19.

The organisers explained that their decision to postpone the festival came due to the uncertainty around international travel. “The path to hosting mass events in Malta is still currently unclear.”

The festival has caused controversy in recent years, with residents in the Qawra area complaining due to the excessive noise levels.

Malta has eased COVID-19 restrictions on events but these are still governed by strict protocols that would make festivals like Lost & Found impractical to hold.

The country is experiencing a surge in new cases on the same lines as other European countries but hospitalisations have so far remained low.