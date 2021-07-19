PN MP Kevin Cutajar takes down post excusing Gozo attack on Somali man

Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar has taken down a Facebook post in which he excused a brutal attack on a Somali man in Gozo by blaming it on the "rapid mixing of cultures".

The MP was commenting on Facebook on an incident that happened on Sunday in Mġarr Gozo when a group of men are said to have assaulted a Somali national and threw him in the sea.

Cutajar condemned the incident but added, in an apologetic tone, that the "rapid mixing of cultures in the last years, shows Gozo is not prepared for this multiculturalism".

His words were called out by several commenters on social media and following an uproar the MP removed the post. He later put up another post trying to explain his position. "What I tried to say and which was unfortunately misinterpreted, is that what happened yesterday shows us the ugly reality of lack of social inclusion," Cutajar said.

When asked whether such a statement was acceptable to PN leader Bernard Grech, a spokesperson insisted the MP was misunderstood and referred this newspaper to Cutajar's new post in which he was to explain his position.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed on Monday that at least one 21-year-old man will be charged with the attack.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, an onlooker described how a "gang of 15 men" started beating up the Somali.

"After repeatedly beating him, he kept getting up trying to explain himself, and they kept beating the pulp out of him relentlessly," the post read. "At one point a ‘hero’ decided to show what a KING he was in front of a crowd of 100 cheering people, moved a dust bin, moved a table and to the disgusting roar of the horde he punched the guy from Somalia and threw him in the sea. At this point in time he hit his face with a boat."

"Not knowing if he could swim (he could have drowned), he pulled himself out embarrassed and humiliated and yet again tried to ask why they treated him like a dog," the post read.

The police confirmed that one man will be charged, but said that more could follow suit when investigations are completed.

The 27-year-old Somali man, who resides in Żebbuġ, Gozo, suffered slight injuries, the police said.