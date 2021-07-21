Works underway on concert area in €20 million Ta' Qali park expansion project

A €20 million expansion of the Ta' Qali National Park is currently underway, with works being carried out on the concert area, national park, and BOV Adventure Park.

During a visit to the park, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said that the million-euro investment will provide a 450,000 square meter park equivalent to the size of 60 football pitches, with 80,000 new trees.

"It is good to remember our starting point, where we have a dilapidated and abandoned space with a former concrete factory," he said.

The new concert area will allow for mass activities to be carried out, with a lighting system and modern technology. An underground system of sanitary services will be available, while new rainwater storage tanks will be excavated and used to irrigate the area.

This area will also be equipped with kiosks and bars, while the whole area will be covered with natural turf.

With regards to the National Park, the new works will include the restoration of the main entrance and the fountain, paving work, installation of modern lighting, planting of trees, theatre facilities and a dedicated space for art exhibitions.

On the other hand, the rehabilitation works of the BOV Adventure Park include installations of renewable energy systems such as photovoltaic panels and solar benches, modern playing equipment, rubber flooring, and a new system of interactive fountains and irrigation.

Preparatory work has also begun on the removal of the Nissen huts and the construction of the car park.