Union questions impartiality of investigation into claims ministry interfered with school marks

The Malta Union of Teachers has questioned the impartiality of an investigative board that is probing claims of interference in school assessment marks by the Education Ministry.

The independent board was set up by the Education Ministry earlier this month following concerns raised by the MUT on what some teachers claimed was interference in State school assessment marks.

The union said it gave evidence in front of the board but raised objections when it learnt that the inquiry board was to include a high official from the ministry whose remit is to oversee educational services in schools.

The official was eventually replaced but the MUT insisted that subsequent correspondence it received from the board secretary asking for names of members who raised concerns on the marks issue, showed that the board secretary is a ministry official.

“The MUT was appalled by this communication, which clearly shows that the board is all but independent from the ministry. Whilst the MUT will never disclose names of members, having the Education Ministry’s top official acting as board secretary in an inquiry tasked with investigating the same ministry is beyond disbelief,” the union said.

On 14 July, the MUT said teachers were reporting that they found out that school marks have been included or altered for a number of students who were absent during assessments. The ministry appointed an investigative board shortly afterwards.

“Whilst this is a very dubious and abusive procedure and the motive behind it is highly questionable, teachers cannot be held responsible for such marks,” the union had said.