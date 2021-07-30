Michael Piccinino appointed Nationalist Party general secretary

The Nationalist Party had appointed Micheal Piccinino as its new general secretary, taking over from Francis Zammit Dimech.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the party said its executive committee approved the nomination with 77 votes in favour and eight against with one abstention.

Piccinino was serving as executive organisational secretary within the PN. He is a lawyer and a former member of the board of the European Youth Forum.

Piccinino recently graduated with a post-graduate diploma in Human Rights, law and practice.

Joseph Grech was also elected chairman of the executive committee with 69 votes in favour, 14 against and one abstention.

Graham Bencini was elected chairman of the administrative committee with 75 in favour, eight against and one abstention, while Roselyn Borg Knight was confirmed as international secretary with 66 votes in favour, 15 against and three abstentions.