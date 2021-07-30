Enemalta closes part of Mrieħel road leading to Infetti ground

Enemalta have announced that due to emergency works on a high-voltage cable, the part of Mrieħel road leading to the Infetti ground has been closed to traffic this morning until tomorrow at 6am.

It called for drivers to use of the alternative route to the B. Bontadini road, as shown in the map below.

According to Enemalta,” These works are essential to ensure stability in electricity supply following damages that arised in an underground cable. ”

“While thanking the public for its cooperation, Enemalta apologises for any inconveniences caused.”