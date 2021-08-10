Residential property sales finalised in July valued at €291 million

Residential property sales finalised in July amounted to 1,354, an increase of 205 deeds over the same month last year for a value of €291 million.

However, figures released by the National Statistics Office also show that the number of promise of sale agreements reached in July decreased by 261 to 1,105.

The value of property transactions concluded in July is 36% higher than July 2020 with 94% of final deeds involving individual buyers. The rest were companies.

The highest number of final deeds were recorded in Gozo and the region of Birkirkara, Gżira, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex and San Ġwann.

Meanwhile, individual buyers accounted for 90% of promise of sale agreements entered into during July.

The largest numbers of promise of sale agreements corresponded to residential properties situated in the region of Gozo and the region of Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay.