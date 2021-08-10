menu

Residential property sales finalised in July valued at €291 million

Deeds for the sale of residential property finalised in July amounted to 1,354, an increase of 205 over the same month last year, figures released by the NSO show

10 August 2021, 11:24am
by Kurt Sansone
Residential property sales finalised in July increased by 205, while promise of sale agreements penned in the same month dropped by 261
Residential property sales finalised in July amounted to 1,354, an increase of 205 deeds over the same month last year for a value of €291 million.

However, figures released by the National Statistics Office also show that the number of promise of sale agreements reached in July decreased by 261 to 1,105.

The value of property transactions concluded in July is 36% higher than July 2020 with 94% of final deeds involving individual buyers. The rest were companies.

The highest number of final deeds were recorded in Gozo and the region of Birkirkara, Gżira, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex and San Ġwann. 

Meanwhile, individual buyers accounted for 90% of promise of sale agreements entered into during July.

The largest numbers of promise of sale agreements corresponded to residential properties situated in the region of Gozo and the region of Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay.

