New outpatient block at Mater Dei Hospital gets green light

The building of a new outpatient block at Mater Dei Hospital can start after the final go-ahead was given by the Planning Authority.

The new block will rise to five storeys on the area next to the hospital’s main entrance, where the disused helipad stands. The project is expected to cost €170 million.

It will include an underground multi-storey car park to cater for almost 700 cars and an underground bus terminus. The site has a total area of 16,550sq.m.

Plans for the block were approved last March but the PA had asked that cart ruts on the site be incorporated into the project.

Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted that the final go-ahead given today was “good news”.

Aħbar sabiħa: L-Awtorità tal-Ippjanar illum ħarġet il-permess għall-bini ta’ Outpatients Block ġdid ġewwa Mater Dei #NinvestufSaħħtek #FMS pic.twitter.com/KdSC1jEYvx — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) August 10, 2021

The block will have a cafeteria and two pharmacies at ground floor level, outpatients’ rooms for various departments, meeting rooms, several consultants’ rooms and a number of staff rooms.

Operations from the existing outpatient block within the hospital will be transferred to the new bigger building, while the vacated space will allow for the creation of more patient beds.

The plans include a staff-only bridge connecting the block to the main hospital building.