COVID-19: One death, 87 new cases registered

87 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

One death was also registered in the last 24-hours, a 79-year-old woman.

The total number of deaths is 429.

Active cases stand at 808 after 137 recoveries were registered.

40 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 38-years-old.

3,466 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,116,370.

Until yesterday, 778,936 vaccine doses were administered, of which 405,723 were first doses. 399,769 people are fully vaccinated.