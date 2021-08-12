Malta Air launches its first direct route to Israel this winter

Malta Air has launched 12 new routes from Malta which will start operating in winter 2021.

The new routes will include Tel Aviv, Parma, Lisbon, Lourdes, Milan Malpensa, Zagreb, Bucharest, Kyiv, Eindhoven, Paphos, Tallinn and Warsaw Modlin.

The service from Malta and Tel Aviv International airport will commence twice a week from November. Additional services to Parma and Lisbon will also be operating twice a week.

"We are delighted to announce a new Malta route direct from Tel Aviv, operating twice weekly from November as part of Ryanair’s Winter ‘21 schedule in Malta. Israeli passengers can now look forward to exploring Malta with a three-hour direct flight... instead of flying through Germany in eight hours one way," Malta Air CEO David O’Brien said, speaking at the launch.

In the last two weeks, David O'Brien said that Ryanair had announced 12 new direct routes from Malta, for a total of 62 direct Malta routes.

Also in attendance Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, the government, had worked hard to ensure that the Malta International Airport continues to embrace new airlines within our shores and, most importantly, more frequent connections in Europe and beyond.

"The significance of this is associated with the fact that the Maltese Islands will have more frequent visitors in the coming weeks and months,” Bartolo said.