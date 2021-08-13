MATSEC results are out: Education Minister thanks students for doing exams in difficult circumstances

An SMS message today delivered the results to 9,175 students, who sat for their MATSEC exams in June, ending weeks of anxiety.

Results will be received by post next week.

A breakdown of figures provided by the Education Ministry shows that 4,938 students took their SEC exams, more popularly referred to as O Levels.

For the first time, 15 students sat for SEAC exams, which certify the applied subjects. There were 4,237 students who sat for their Intermediate and A Level exams.

Examinations covered 105 different subjects with maths and English being the most popular across all examination levels.

At ordinary level (SEC) maths, English and physics were the most popular, while at intermediate level the most popular were English and Systems of Knowledge. At A Level standard, English, Pure Maths and Biology were the top subjects.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana congratulated all students who undertook these exams in difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also applauded those who obtained good results and had a word of encouragement for those who fell short of their targets.

“While I applaude those who did well, I want to encourage those students who feel they could have done better in these exams. The exams were held at a time when we were all living with restrictions because of the pandemic, and this is why I have to thank all students who worked hard, and along with their families and educators did sacrifices, to be able to sit for these exams,” she said.

The minister also thanked the MATSEC board and the examinations department for successfully holding these exams with all mitigation measures in place.

Caruana added that free revision classes for five SEC exams will start at the end of August. These are being offered by Jobsplus as part of the Youth Guarantee scheme. For five weeks, revision classes for those wanting to do their October resits will be given in Maths, Maltese, English, Physics and Biology.

More information can be obtained by sending an email on [email protected]