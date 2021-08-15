COVID-19: New cases drop, average age of infected is 42
15 August COVID-19 update | 51 new cases • 100 recoveries • 647 active cases • 3,290 swab tests in past 24 hours • 38 patients in hospital, 5 in ITU • Fully vaccinated residents at 404,679 • Total deaths at 430
Malta recorded 51 new COVID-19 infections yesterday as cases dropped and more people continued to recover, the medical bulletin released by the health authorities shows.
The average age of the new cases is 42 and active cases now stand at 647.
There are 38 people receiving treatment in hospital, including five who are in intensive care.
The number of fully vaccinated people now stands at 404,679.
Testing has continued profusely with 3,290 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours. This results in a positivity rate of 1.6%.
No deaths have been recorded, leaving the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in March last year at 430.