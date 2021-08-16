Eldery man falls down uncovered well, sustains grievous injuries

A 75-year-old man from Qormi sustained grievous injuries after falling one-storey down a well in a field in the Tal-Ħandaq industrial area.

The incident happened at noon and the man had to be extracted from the well by members from the Civil Protection Department, a police statement said.

The man was given medical assistance on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is being treated for grievous injuries.

CPD chief Emanuel Psaila told MaltaToday that the one-storey deep well shaft was uncovered. "The well was empty apart from three inches of water and a lot of silt, which helped soften the landing," he said.

Seven CPD personnel were dispatched on site. The operation to extract the man lasted around an hour.

Police investigations are ongoing.