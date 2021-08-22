Bernard Grech: Abela choosing ‘friends’ over national interest

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela is choosing his “friends” over the national interest.

Speaking on party radio station NET FM, he said Abela is doing so by failing to take a stand on his predecessor Joseph Muscat and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

Grech said that as time goes by, it is becoming clearer that the PN was right in criticising former PM Joseph Muscat.

In an interview with The Times, Muscat, who resigned in disgrace in December 2019, said he was not aware that Schembri was relaying information on the Caruana Galizia murder investigation to the alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, or other associates.

Muscat said he would “definitely not ditch him” and that he believed Schembri “did several good things. I will allow justice to take its course.”

Grech also spoke on the prison situation, after its administration and the Home Affairs Ministry received criticism following the death of Colin Galea, 30, eight days after his attempted suicide while incarcerated.

Calling for reform at the Corradino Correctional Facility, Grech said everyone should get the dignity they deserve, even while incarcerated.

On climate change, Grech said the issue deserves to be tackled in the proper manner, announcing that the PN will be carrying out a national conference, to ensure challenges are addressed immediately.

The announcement comes after PM Robert Abela, in his Sunday speech, called out the PN for always criticising government, but never proposing alternatives when speaking about climate change.

“We have a government which is not taking the situation seriously,” Grech said.

On controversy surrounding proposals for a new yacht marina in Marsascala Bay, Grech said the project should not be carried out. “We have to see that these places are protected, so that they are enjoyed by everyone.”