Maltese embassy in Libya to start issuing travel visas at the end of August

The Maltese embassy in Tripoli has announced that it will start processing visa applications for Libyan citizens on 29 August although limitations will apply.

In an announcement reported by Libyan news portals, the embassy said it signed a contract with VFS Global to facilitate the processing of visa applications.

Operations are expected to commence at the end of August but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visas will only be accepted for essential travel, and according to EU Council recommendations for the purposes of business, re-union of family members, medical and educational reasons.

The embassy also pointed out that Maltese health restrictions on travel will have to be adhered to.

Earlier this year Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah had sought more support from Malta with travel visas being one of the requests.

The issue was on the agenda of a visit to Libya by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela in April when the reopening of the Tripoli embassy was announced.

Libya descended into chaos after former dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

A peace accord between warring factions in Libya signed this year under the auspices of the UN foresees national elections being held in December.