School reopening plans finished, awaiting health authority's approval

Education minister Justyne Caruana said that the plans for school reopening are already in place but are yet to be announced, pending the approval from the health authorities.

The ministry has been criticised for failing to provide guidelines to parents and teacher, less than one month prior to the reopening of the schools.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Caruana said that preparations for the opening are in place and that the approval from the health authorities should happen in the coming hours.

No indications have been provided as to whether the mask mandate would remain mandatory or whether the bubble concept would be retained in the new scholastic year. Caruana stated that as a parent, she understands the frustration with the delays of the new plans.

She emphasised that the education authorities are better prepared this time, as they have a year’s experience with the pandemic and the majority of the staff and the pupils of 12 years and above are now vaccinated.

Caruana announced as well that a public conference will take place in the coming days, during which all the details will be announced for all the stakeholders to prepare themselves.

She ensured that everything will run smoothly once the school restarts.