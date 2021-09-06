COVID-19: 37 new cases while patient dies during last 24 hours

37 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, while one person passed away while positive for the virus.

According to the health ministry's daily COVID-19 bulletin, 49 patients recovered on Monday, with active cases rising to 710.

However, over the past 24 hours a 77-year-old man died while positive for COVID-19.

There are 29 positive patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of which are receiving treatment in the hospital's ITU.

2,601 swab tests were carried out on Sunday, while 1,211,456 swab tests have been conducted in Malta throughout the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 36,512 cases of COVID-19, of which 34,961 patients recovered.

In terms of vaccinations, 799,214 doses have been administered, of which 415,254 were a first dose.

Malta's fully vaccinated population stands at 413,844.