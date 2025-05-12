Updated | Ronald Mizzi reinstated as Permanent Secretary, Abela announces

Updated at 7:30pm with government statement

Prime Minister Robert Abela has reinstated Ronald Mizzi as Permanent Secretary.

“When I saw how proceedings unfolded [in the Vitals court case], and I saw how the experts presented their reports, I saw fit to reinstate him,” the Prime Minister said. Abela did not specify at which ministry he will be posted.

He was speaking during an interview on Xtra hosted by Saviour Balzan, which will air tonight at 9:15pm on TVM.

Mizzi resigned from his post after he was indicted in connection to the Vitals hospital scandal in July 2024. Proceedings against him in court are still ongoing.

Speaking on the wider Vitals case, Abela slammed the inquiry, saying he was proved right in his criticism on how it was conducted.

“The reservations I voiced on the inquiry, even before it was published, have increased as proceedings unfolded,” he said.

Mizzi, he said, was one of many persons including former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, former minister Edward Scicluna, and former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joe Rapa who were “let down by the state”.

“That is how the state paid them back for serving the country. When I say the state, I mean one arm of the state, and not even all of it,” he said, referring to Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

During the interview Abela spoke on other subjects including government’s euthanasia public consultation, Palestine, defence and the Manoel Island project.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, government said Ronald Mizzi has been appointed Permanent Secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister (Malta Vision 2050, Implementation and Coordination).