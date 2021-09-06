Egypt, Lebanon vaccine certificates now recognised by Maltese authorities

Malta now recognises the digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates of Egypt and Lebanon, with their full recognition approved by the European Medicines Authority.

These certificates will be officially recognised by the Health and Tourism Authorities starting from 6 September 2021. They will serve as proof of the full vaccine course, issued 14 days after the last dose.

Malta currently recognises digital vaccine certificates from the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia and the United States of America.

37 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Malta on Monday, with total active cases numbered at 710.

In terms of vaccinations, Malta's fully vaccinated population stands at 413,844. According to the ECDC, 91% of the population has been vaccinated.