800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Malta

800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Tuesday.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), updated on Monday, Malta has the highest fully vaccinated rate in Europe with 91%, followed by Ireland with 88.2% and Iceland with 86.5%.

Meanwhile, in first doses, the island ranked fifth with 90.6%, behind Portugal with 95.6%, France with 91.9%, Ireland with 91.5% and Iceland with 91.2%.

Yesterday, care home residents started to receive the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

500 doses are expected to be administered on a daily basis at elderly homes, including St Vincent de Paul.

The date for the booster shot within care homes was moved forward after two clusters of COVID-19 infections were recorded recently.

The elderly community aged 70 and over will start receiving their third jab in the first week of October.