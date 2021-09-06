Elderly home residents start receiving COVID-19 booster shots

Elderly home residents have started to receive the COVID-19 booster vaccine, the health ministry announced on Monday.

It said the process will see “thousands” of elderly home residents receiving their third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Elderly Minister Michael Farrugia said that around 500 doses will be administered on a daily basis at elderly homes, including St Vincent de Paul.

Health Minister Chris Fearne stressed on the importance of vulnerable people receiving the booster dose so that their COVID-19 immunity remains strong.

Last week the deputy prime minister said that vaccine booster shots for residents in elderly homes will start to be administered on Monday after two clusters of COVID-19 infections were recorded recently.

The booster rollout is being carried out through the collaboration of the Health Authorities and the Social Care Standards Authority.

Till Monday, 799,214 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 415,254 were a first dose. 413,844 people are fully vaccinated.