Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo hospitalised

Updated at 9:30 am with family statement

Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo was hospitalised on Tuesday evening.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday said he is receiving urgent medical attention after falling ill.

Both Opposition leader Bernard Grech and Prime Minister Robert Abela, as well as other MPs, wished Arrigo a speedy recovery.

Arrigo, elected on the Sliema district, is currently PN deputy leader for party affairs, having stepped down from his role as treasurer year ago.

In a Facebook post on Arrigo’s profile, his family members confirmed reports, saying “he experienced some pains which were suggestive of presence of kidney stones.”

“However, on Saturday, before any intervention could be made, Robert developed an infection that infected his blood stream and was transferred to the Intensive Therapy Unit of Mater Dei Hospital under the excellent care of the medical team at ITU, for which the family wholeheartedly thank,” they said.