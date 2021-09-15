Red Arrows return to Maltese skies

The Red Arrows will return to Maltese skies for the Malta International Airshow that will be held later on this month.

The aerobatic team of the British Royal Air Force last performed in Malta in 2014. This will be their 9th visit to Malta.

The Malta International Airshow will be held between the 25th and 26th September after an absence of a few years. It is organised by the Malta Aviation Society.

The Red Arrows performance in Malta was made possible after the airshow at Avalon in Australia was cancelled.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows flew almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2021. This is the team's 57th season.

“It is always an honour to host the Red Arrows at our show,” the Malta Aviation Society said. The aerobatic display team is a crowd favourite and represents the public face of the RAF.

The team flies distinctive red Hawk fast-jets.

The Malta International Airshow is being held in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry, the parliamentary secretariat for communities, Visit Malta, INDIS Malta, SRTechnics and Montekristo Estate.